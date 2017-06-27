Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in Georgia's hotly contested House race in the Atlanta suburbs. The seat was left vacant when Tom Price resigned to join President Donald Trump's administration.
President Donald Trump visited the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami on June 16, 2017 to announce changes to the U.S.'s policy toward Cuba. Sen. Marco Rubio, Gov. Rick Scott, and Vice President Mike Pence all spoke before Trump.
Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), during his line of questioning at a Senate Intelligence Committee, asked former FBI Director James Comey a series of unusual questions relating to President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigations.
During former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Marco Rubio (R - Fla.) questioned the former director on his decision to not announce publicly that President Donald Trump was not under the investigation.
Former FBI Director James Comey testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee on his interactions with President Donald Trump. Comey responded to questions from Idaho senator Jim Risch, saying he took the President's comments "as a direction."
Former FBI Director James Comey, in answering a question about what was said in the oval office, mentioned that he was aware of President Trump’s tweet in which he said Comey “better hope” there weren’t tapes of their office meetings.
In his opening remarks to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, former FBI Director James Comey said President Trump's administration was working to "defame" him and the FBI, and telling "lies" to the American people.
President Trump announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he will nominate Christopher A. Wray as FBI director. The announcement comes a day ahead of former FBI director James Comey testimony on his conversations with Trump regarding the Russia investigation.
Jared Kushner is now under congressional and F.B.I. scrutiny after his meeting with a close ally of Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Here’s how the Russian banker Sergey N. Gorkov could benefit from meeting President Trump’s senior adviser.