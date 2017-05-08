Trump calls Yates’ testimony ‘old news’ in quick response to Senate testimony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Why the Health Care Bill passed the House this time Pause 1:41 Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ 3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal 1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology 3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech 1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation 1:35 Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins 0:41 Two shot outside Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach 2:17 Local athletes blazing the trail for adaptive sports 2:24 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn mislead Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN