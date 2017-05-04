Trump praises Australia’s universal health care: ‘You have better health care than we do’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election Pause 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers 1:37 Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation 0:50 Hurricanes break ground for practice facility 0:55 Mother accepts diploma in memory of daughter killed in car crash 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation 0:55 Miami Dolphins GM on Raekwon McMillan: He's a tackling machine 2:25 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks about drafting Cordrea Tankersley 0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House