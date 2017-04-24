Government shutdown by the numbers

Congress must agree on a federal spending budget by Friday, April 28 to prevent a government shutdown. The deadline nears the symbolic 100 days in office for President Trump, who is pushing for the budget to include funding for his proposed border wall.
Meta Viers and Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy
Calling Sen. Frank Artiles a "bully," members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus are seeking the expulsion of the Miami Republican from the Florida Senate after he insulted a black female senator using curse words and a racial slur.
Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, answered questions from reporters after Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the chamber floor Wednesday for insulting and using a racial slur against two black senators.