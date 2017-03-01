Politics

March 1, 2017 10:02 AM

Tampa office building asks Rubio office to leave because of disruptive protests

Tony Marrero

Tampa Bay Times

TAMPA — Vocal crowds of demonstrators making weekly visits to the Tampa office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio have gotten the Miami Republican booted from the building.

The owner of Bridgeport Center, a gleaming, nine-story office center at 5201 Kennedy Blvd., notified Rubio's office on Feb. 1 that it will not renew its lease. The reason: The rallies have become too disruptive to the other tenants and a costly expense for the company, said Jude Williams, president of America's Capital Partners.

"A professional office building is not a place for that," Williams said. "I understand their cause, but at the end of the day, it was a security concern for us."

Rubio is now faced with the prospect of going without a brick-and-mortar office until a new location can be found. His annual lease expired in December and he has been renting on a month-to-month basis since then, working to negotiate a new agreement, according to his office. The staff needs to leave Suite 530 by Friday and does not have a new location lined up. Negotiations with another building recently fell through.

