Twitter reacts to #9thCircuit travel ban ruling

Before the Senate confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, 13 black caucus Democrats read a letter by the late Martin Luther King’s widow critical of the Alabama Republican - the same letter that got Sen. Elizabeth Warren barred from speaking on the Senate floor after she read from it Tuesday night.
President Donald Trump held a meeting on Tuesday with county sheriffs. Trump said he would work to expand "abuse-deterring drugs" in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, while reiterating the need for a strong border. He also said his government was committed to creating strong borders and supporting country sheriffs in their work.
Banned from speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) met with civil rights leaders and other Democrats right outside the Senate floor. Warren suggested everyone re-read the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King urging the Senate to reject Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as a federal judge.
State Rep. Cynthia Stafford, D-Miami, explains the need for her "witness protection bill," which would shield the identities of murder witnesses for two years after the crime. Kristen M. Clark / Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau
President Donald Trump speaks to troops on Monday while visiting the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay, Fla. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country," Trump said.