Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

Banned from speaking on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) met with civil rights leaders and other Democrats right outside the Senate floor. Warren suggested everyone re-read the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King urging the Senate to reject Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination as a federal judge.