Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 6, 2017: Negative polls and ‘fake news’

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

0:32 Congressman defends Trump's executive actions, faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama