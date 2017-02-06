Protesters outside MacDill AFB ahead of President Donald Trump's visit

More than 20 protesters gathered near a McDonalds by MacDill AFB in Tampa ahead of President Donald Trump's visit on Monday.
Claire Aronson/Bradenton Herald

Leahy defends Yates after Trump fires her

During the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Jeff Sessions, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said about Sally Yates, who was ousted from her acting attorney general position on Monday, "she upheld her oath."

RFK Jr. to chair Trump commission on vaccine safety

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York Tuesday after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. He shared that Trump asked him to lead a panel on vaccine safety, and that Trump has doubts on current vaccine policy. Kennedy Jr. has been a skeptic of established vaccine science.

