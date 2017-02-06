Protesters outside MacDill AFB ahead of President Donald Trump's visit

Judge Neil Gorsuch thanks President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for being nominated to fill a Supreme Court seat that has been vacant since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. "As this process now moves to the senate, I look forward with speaking with members from both sides of the aisle," Gorsuch said.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talked about updates to President Donald Trump's immigration executive order during Wednesday's press briefing. According to Spicer, legal permanent residents will now be allowed to enter the United States without a waiver.
Senate Democrats signaled disapproval on Tuesday with President Donald Trump’s nominees for the health and treasury departments by boycotting scheduled committee votes. Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said he "can't understand" their actions.
During the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Jeff Sessions, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said about Sally Yates, who was ousted from her acting attorney general position on Monday, "she upheld her oath."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) held a news conference Sunday to talk about his opposition to President Trump’s executive action on immigration. He got chocked up when describing his dedication to fight the refugee ban.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that the Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports, while speaking with reporters on Air Force One en route to Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York Tuesday after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. He shared that Trump asked him to lead a panel on vaccine safety, and that Trump has doubts on current vaccine policy. Kennedy Jr. has been a skeptic of established vaccine science.
President Donald Trump takes a moment to address storms that have impacted southeastern states while visiting the Department of Homeland Security. He has approved aid for a number of states, including Georgia.