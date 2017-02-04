State Dept. reverses visa revocations, allows banned travelers to enter U.S.

4:04 Mulvaney: OMB director's responsibility to tell the truth Pause

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.

2:56 Judge Merrick Garland nominated to Supreme Court

1:13 Governor Scott talks about port in Florida doing business with Cuba

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

2:40 Welcome back: Huberdeau, Barkov lead Florida Panthers to win over Anaheim