Rubio backs Trump on wall, says it’s more important than other priorities

0:46 Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry President Trump Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling