Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed Monday night while delivering his State of the State address. The 69-year-old Democrat was giving his vision for 2017 and beyond at the state Capitol when he fell ill.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration would be opening four “Skype seats” in the briefing room so that journalists who aren’t in or near Washington can attend virtually. Spicer said, “I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices not necessarily based here in the Beltway.”
President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Trump signed the confirmations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and an executive order requiring federal agencies to ease the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act until it is repealed.
Protesters clashed with police along L Street and 12th Street in Washington, D.C., following the inauguration of Donald Trump. Police used pepper spray in to push protesters back. Flashbangs were also set off.