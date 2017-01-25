Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer talks about President Trump's belief in voter fraud during Tuesdays briefing.
White House: opening briefing room to more journalists via Skype

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration would be opening four “Skype seats” in the briefing room so that journalists who aren’t in or near Washington can attend virtually. Spicer said, “I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices not necessarily based here in the Beltway.”

Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Trump signed the confirmations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and an executive order requiring federal agencies to ease the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act until it is repealed.

