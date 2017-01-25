Scientists get political after government gag order and climate change reversal

1:02 Here's how a presidential candidate can qualify for Secret Service protection Pause

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act

2:37 Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson for Secretary of State

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:52 Rubio asks Rex Tillerson if Putin is a war criminal