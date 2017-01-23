Senate confirms Pompeo as next CIA director

The Senate voted to confirm Kansas Republican Rep. Mike Pompeo as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
The 53-year-old Pompeo, who was just elected for his fourth term in Kansas’ 4th congressional district, had 66 yes votes and 32 no voters in the Senate. Two senators had not voted and C-SPAN reported that they were being delayed by weather issues.
Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky was among the senators to vote against Pompeo.
“I voted against the new CIA Director because I worry that his desire for security will trump his defense of liberty,” Paul wrote in a statement.
Pompeo graduated first in his class at West Point and attended Harvard Law School.
Pompeo is the third member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet approved by the Senate, following Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly. Mattis was confirmed 98-1, and Kelly was confirmed 88-11.
Comments