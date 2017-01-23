Trump’s killing of Trans-Pacific trade pact could leave West Coast, farmers hurting

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation Pause

2:37 Marco Rubio explains his decision to support Tillerson for Secretary of State

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:03 Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:45 Obama on TPP: 'Right now, I’m president, and I’m for it'

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'