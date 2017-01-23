What is the Mexico City abortion rule?

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

3:00 Video: 911 call of couple seen having sex on Florida beach

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'