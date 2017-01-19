Speaking truth to Trump on immigration

On Aug. 11, 2016, Donald Trump gave his thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' Cuban immigration policy as part of a wide-ranging interview with Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei focused on South Florida issues.
Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.
President-elect Donald Trump during a press conference on Wednesday refused to answer a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, and called BuzzFeed a 'failing pile of garbage' after being asked about a controversial memo that Russia has been blackmailing him.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered his first formal press conference following the November presidential election in New York. Earlier, Trump took to Twitter blaming U.S. intelligence agencies for leaking unsubstantiated reports on his relationship with Russia.
The confirmation hearing for Donald Trump's nomination for Attorney General began with a raucous disruption when two protesters wearing white sheets and Ku Klux Klan hats were escorted from the hearing.