Russia likely to be the elephant in the room during Pompeo’s CIA hearing

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking Pause

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing'

2:52 Rubio asks Rex Tillerson if Putin is a war criminal

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

0:55 Kentucky Congressman Speaks to Miners

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'