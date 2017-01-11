Amid new allegations, Trump holds long-awaited news conference

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers Pause

1:54 Mark Richt wins first bowl game as UM head coach

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

0:34 Jewelry sale gone wrong ends with victim dragged across parking lot, police say

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking