Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump in speech at Golden Globes

Accepting a lifetime acheivement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Meryl Streep attacked President-elect Donald Trump for his criticisms of foreigners and the media in a speech that thrilled social media.
January 8, 2017 10:17 PM
Accepting a lifetime acheivement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Meryl Streep attacked President-elect Donald Trump for his criticisms of foreigners and the media in a speech that thrilled social media.
Oops, you haven't selected any newsletters. Please check the box next to one or more of our email newsletters and submit again.
Oops, you didn't provide a valid email address. Please double-check the email field and submit again.
Oops, you haven't provided a valid captcha. Please enter the captcha and submit again.
Comments