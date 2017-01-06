Michelle Obama to Muslims, immigrants: “This country belongs to you.”

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks Pause

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:27 Sanders: "Donald Trump is nobody’s fool"

3:17 Obama: We want to make the criminal justice system fairer and more effective

7:56 Trump's big night: Promises security and better trade deals for America

1:37 Clinton goes between two ferns, Trump calls for stop and frisk

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.