Idaho’s Mike Crapo gets new assignment on Senate Judiciary Committee

When Donald Trump announces his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo will be among the first to decide the nominee’s fate.
That’s because Crapo, Idaho’s senior senator, has a new assignment in the 115th Congress: He’s joining the Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel that holds hearings and votes first on all Supreme Court appointments.
I take seriously the oversight responsibilities of this committee and I will be active to prevent any further infringement on the Second Amendment Rights of citizens and to ensure that our agencies operate transparently and within the bounds of our Constitution. Idaho GOP Sen. Mike Crapo
It could also give Crapo more power in Idaho’s long-stalled effort to win a second federal judge.
The Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction for a number of other nominations, such as the attorney general and judges for appellate and district courts. And it oversees the Department of Justice and its agencies, including the FBI.
In a statement, Crapo said Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court must look “first and foremost to the Constitution for guidance.”
“I take seriously the oversight responsibilities of this committee and I will be active to prevent any further infringement on the Second Amendment Rights of citizens and to ensure that our agencies operate transparently and within the bounds of our Constitution,” Crapo said.
Crapo will also remain on four other committees: Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; Budget; Finance; and Indian Affairs.
Rob Hotakainen: 202-383-6154, @HotakainenRob
Comments