Trump bypasses N.C.’s Dan DiMicco for U.S. trade representative post

President-elect Donald Trump bypassed North Carolina’s Dan DiMicco for the U.S. trade representative post Tuesday, nominating former Reagan administration official Robert Lighthizer instead.
DiMicco, the former chief executive of Nucor Corp., America’s largest steel company, was overseeing the Trump transition team’s work on the U.S trade representative’s post and had been rumored to be among those under consideration for the job.
DiMicco, a Waxhaw, N.C., resident, spent nearly an entire day at Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 15. DiMicco’s beliefs on trade appeared to be in sync with Trump. He wrote a book last year, "American Made: Why Making Things Will Return Us to Greatness."
He’s regarded as a critic of free-trade policies, which he maintains has cost America millions of manufacturing jobs and shrunk the middle class. He’s been critical of the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which Trump opposes.
But Trump decided on Lighthizer, a trade attorney and former deputy U.S. trade representative under Ronald Reagan. Like Trump and DiMicco, Lighthizer is a staunch critic of China’s trade practices, saying it hasn’t lived to commitments made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.
"Ambassador Lighthizer is going to do an outstanding job representing the United States as we fight for good trade deals that put the American worker first," Trump said in a statement. "He has extensive experience striking agreements that protect some of the most important sectors of our economy, and has repeatedly fought in the private sector to prevent bad deals from hurting Americans. He will do an amazing job helping turn around the failed trade policies which have robbed so many Americans of prosperity."
