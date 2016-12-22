Politics

December 22, 2016 9:26 PM

Miami-Dade Republicans reelect party chairman

By David Smiley

Nelson Diaz, a Southern Strategies lobbyist and former state House legislative aide to Marco Rubio, was reelected Thursday night as chairman of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County.

Nelson was retained by the local party’s executive committee to serve a third term as chairman during an election at the Renaissance Ballrooms in West Miami. A possible challenge was expected from the Trump wing of the party, but Diaz ran without opposition.

The party named Corey Breier as vice chairman, John Lyons as treasurer, Robert Gonzalez as recording secretary and James Brady as corresponding secretary.

