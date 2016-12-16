Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.
Obama hosts final Kennedy Center Honors

President Barack Obama hosted his final Kennedy Center Honors gala in the East Room of the White House on Sunday. Actor Al Pacino, rock band The Eagles, pianist Martha Argerich, gospel singer Mavis Staples and singer-songwriter James Taylor all received the honors on Sunday.

Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.

Trump's White House

President-elect Donald Trump is starting to shape his White House staff. Here's a look at the individuals he's offered positions to so far.

The Naked Cowboy sings Trump song in Trump Tower

The New York City street performer known as The Naked Cowboy traded in his usual hangout, Times Square, for Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. Robert John Burck, aka The Naked Cowboy, performed a song in the lobby before revealing the word 'Trump' printed on the back of his underwear.

Obama on Trump: 'Reality will force him to adjust'

In his final international speech, President Obama said it was possible that president-elect Donald Trump could try to push forward with some controversial positions but that likely “reality will force him to adjust” to how he utlimately deals with those issues.

