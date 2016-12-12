Politics

December 12, 2016 9:49 PM

Mitt Romney posts he won’t be Trump’s pick for secretary of state

By Brian Murphy

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, who lost the 2012 election as the Republican nominee, posted a Facebook message Monday night indicating he would not be secretary of state in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Trump is expected to formally pick Exxon Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson for the position as soon as Tuesday.

Romney, a vocal critic of Trump’s during the campaign, met twice with the President-elect in recent weeks as Trump weighed his options for secretary of state.

In March, as Trump was moving toward the Republican nomination, Romney gave a speech in Utah where he decried Trump as “a phony, a fraud.”

“Let me put it plainly,” Romney said at the time, “if we Republicans choose Donald Trump as our nominee, the prospects for a safe and prosperous future are greatly diminished.”

But after recent meetings, Romney had a different message.

“It’s not easy to win. I know that myself. He did something I tried to do and was unsuccessful in accomplishing and he won the general election,” Romney said. “He continues to spread a message of inclusion and bringing people together. And his vision is something that obviously connected with the American people in a very powerful way.”

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was critical of Romney as a potential secretary of state, noting his previous opposition to Trump.

“We don’t even know if Mitt Romney voted for Donald Trump. I think there are concerns that those of us that are loyal have, and we want a secretary of state who’s loyal to the president,” Conway said on CNN’s State of the Union last month.

