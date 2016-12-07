Politics

December 7, 2016 9:19 PM

Trump takes to Twitter to blast union leader who had criticized Carrier deal

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Another day, another Twitter blast from President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump took to social media Wednesday evening to criticize Chuck Jones, a union leader. Jones has criticized Trump’s much-publicized deal with Carrier to keep manufacturing jobs in Indiana rather than move to Mexico. The deal included $7 million in state tax incentives.

Jones told The Washington Post that Trump “lied his a-- off,” accusing him of inflating the number of jobs being saved. Jones said 730 production jobs would remain and 550 people would lose their jobs. Trump touted more than 1,000 saved jobs.

“Trump and Pence, they pulled a dog and pony show on the numbers,” he said.

Jones also appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening, shortly before Trump’s tweets.

United Steelworkers 1999 represents workers at Carrier’s Indianapolis plant.

In March, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — before he was chosen to join Trump’s presidential ticket — met with Jones to help save the Carrier jobs.

Jones told The Washington Post he had received death threats after Trump’s tweets.

In recent days, Trump threatened to cancel a contract with Boeing for a new Air Force One on Twitter. Boeing’s stock fell nearly $2 per share after the tweet before returning to pre-tweet levels.

Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

"Politicians promise you anything just to get elected, and (Trump's) come through – it's unbelievable," said Brad Stepp, a Carrier employee. A thousand jobs were saved due to Donald Trump's deal with Carrier, a company mostly known for air conditioning se

Brittany Peterson / McClatchy

Related content

Politics

Comments

Videos

Trump's nominee for secretary of defense thanks NC crowd on 'thank you tour'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos