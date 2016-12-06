Ohio representative Tim Ryan lost his bid to unseat Democratic leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi following Democrat's loss of the 2016 election in a vote on November 30. Ryan and his backers, however, say they've created a new caucus within the Democratic party that must be listened to.
The New York City street performer known as The Naked Cowboy traded in his usual hangout, Times Square, for Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016. Robert John Burck, aka The Naked Cowboy, performed a song in the lobby before revealing the word 'Trump' printed on the back of his underwear.
The President-elect shares an update on the Presidential Transition, an outline of some of his policy plans for the first 100 days, and his day one executive actions. Video shared via "the official 2017 Presidential Transition account on YouTube" on Mon., Nov. 21, 2016.
While in the lobby of Trump Tower, Vice President-elect Mike Pence told reporters that he is confident that the transition to Donald Trump's administration will be smooth and that members of the transition team have begun meeting with federal agencies in Washington, D.C.
Alan Cobb, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, said most U.S. Hispanics don't have a problem with Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexico border to hinder illegal immigration.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders signaled that he'd be willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump on a few issues for working Americans during a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor on Nov. 17, 2016.
From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his “Contract with the American Voter” - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress - or the Constitution - stand in his way?