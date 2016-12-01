Online phone bank aims to help critics troll Trump

President-elect Donald Trump’s properties may be about to get inundated with calls.
Digital firm Revolution Messaging and the liberal Creative Majority PAC launched an online phone bank designed to connect callers with Trump properties around the world in order to express their concerns about his upcoming presidency.
The effort – channeled through WhiteHouseInc.org – hopes to push Trump toward selling off his corporate assets as a way to guard against conflicts of interest when he becomes president. Trump has not been clear about whether he is planning to divest from his business between now and Jan. 20 or merely transfer its management to his three eldest children.
Would-be participants sign up on the website with their phone number and email address, then receive a phone call that connects them with a Trump property.
WhiteHouseInc.org struck a biting tone as it urged readers to sign up for the call list.
“By not divesting himself from his businesses, (Trump is) actually creating satellite White Houses all over the world. That means we have dozens of phone numbers we can use to reach the president and discuss the issues that matter most,” the site stated.
“When you submit your phone number on the right, you’ll receive a call and be randomly connected to one of Trump’s properties. Don’t be fooled, they’ll ask you to make a reservation or a tee time, but remember, you’re talking to the White House, so use the opportunity to discuss important issues.”
As example topics, the site listed “dismantling the 1st amendment” and “doing nothing to address the student loan debt.” (“Let’s put those whiny millennials in their place … Pour yourself a little Trump vodka and call White House Inc. today!”)
Alcohol is a familiar theme in calling efforts facilitated by Revolution Messaging: 2013’s “Drunk Dial Congress” targeted lawmakers during the 2013 government shutdown.
Trump has promised to provide details about his plan to leave his business during a Dec. 15 press conference.
“While I am not mandated to do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses,” he tweeted Wednesday.
