The ‘most helpful’ reviews of Donald Trump’s $149 Christmas ornament

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans Pause

1:37 Obama on Trump: 'Reality will force him to adjust'

0:32 Pence says he's confident transition Trump's administration will be smooth

1:35 Trump transition team member: Wall will get built

1:27 Bernie Sanders: "Donald Trump is nobody’s fool"

6:16 Sermons on Trump

1:11 FIU students stage walkout in protest against President-elect Trump

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'