Talk about the turkey. Talk about the football. But DO NOT talk about the election

1:09 Kansas' Secretary of State says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall Pause

1:42 Erik Spoelstra discusses the Heat's loss to the 76ers

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

1:36 Haitians pick a president

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise