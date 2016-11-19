Kansas Sen. Moran says he wasn’t offered Ag Sec job, will stay in Senate

Sen. Jerry Moran said on Saturday that President-elect Donald Trump had not offered him the job of agriculture secretary and that he planned to stay in the Senate.
a Capitol Hill newspaper had reported on Friday that Trump’s transition team reached out to Moran to find out if he’d be interested in leading the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
On Saturday, Moran sent a written statement to McClatchy saying he had not been offered the position of Secretary of Agriculture, despite press reports.
“I have been given a great opportunity to continue serving Kansans in the United States Senate and that will be my full focus,” Moran said
Moran is a conservative lawmaker who serves on serves as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on agriculture.
Two other Kansas politicians’ names also have come up as possible picks for agriculture secretary. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is rumored to be on the shortlist, and Rep. Tim Huelskamp of Kansas has said he would be interested in the job.
Other rumored picks include Sid Miller, the current agriculture chief in Texas.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments