San Luis Obispo County vineyards seek approval for new grape names

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:11 FIU students stage walkout in protest against President-elect Trump

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:33 Hillary or the Donald: Which mask will you wear?

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

3:30 Speaker Paul Ryan pledges to work side-by-side with Trump

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech