SC Gov. Nikki Haley to meet with Donald Trump in New York

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will meet face-to-face with president-elect Donald Trump in New York City on Thursday, his transition office confirmed on Wednesday night.
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster said on Wednesday that members of Trump’s presidential transition team have discussed Haley as a potential secretary of state, as well as for at least one other position.
“Her name has been mentioned,” McMaster said, adding, “The depths of consideration for the various names that have been mentioned for various things, I couldn’t tell you.”
The meeting with Haley signals a turnaround in Trump’s transition work. Previously the president-elect has mainly met with early supporters of his White House bid, rewarding their loyalty by considering them for top jobs in his administration.
Haley was critical of Trump’s candidacy during the campaign, even using her high-profile position giving the Republican State of the Union response in January to urge her party to resist “the siren call of the angriest voices.”
She supported Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., before endorsing her party’s nominee.
"This election has turned my stomach upside down," she said last month. "It has been embarrassing for both parties. It's not something that the country deserves, but it's what we've got."
But at a meeting of the Republican Governors Association on Tuesday, she said she was excited at the prospect of a unified Republican government in Washington.
“I’m just giddy, and if you talk to any of the governors here, we are so excited at the possibility and the opportunities that are going to be here,” Haley said.
Trump will also meet with Florida Gov. Rick Scott, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell, Admiral Mike Rogers and Rep. Jeb Hensarling on Thursday, Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer said in a call with reporters on Wednesday night.
Vera Bergengruen: 202-383-6036, @verambergen
Comments