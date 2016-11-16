FIU students stage walkout in protest against President-elect Trump

Students at Florida International University held a walkout protest against President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.
Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

Elections 2016

Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I very much look forward to dealing with the President in the future."

Politics

Sights, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

Hillary Clinton supporters comforted each other at her New York City election night event on Tuesday as the results of a historic election came in. Hillary for American campaign director John Podesta tried to provide a bit of hope, ensuring the crowds that Clinton was not done. It was a long-fought election after she declared her candidacy in April 2015, and eventually became the first woman to lead a major party ticket.

Editor's Choice Videos