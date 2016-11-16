No leadership fight in Senate: Illinois’ Dick Durbin is re-elected as the No. 2 Democrat

1:42 AileyCamp Miami youth program awarded at White House Pause

2:27 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

1:25 Trump rushed off stage, FBI clears Clinton of charges again - Election Rewind

2:57 US Rep. Keith Ellison: Muslims just like other Americans

2:42 SC Democratic Party chair Jaime Harrison calls on SC GOP leaders to disavow Donald Trump

2:00 Clinton, Sanders and O'Malley answer debate questions from YouTube stars

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?