Trump names Pence head of transition team

President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that Vice President-elect Mike Pence will serve as chairman of the Presidential Transition Team.
Neurosurgeon Ben Carson, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., will join the team’s executive committee as Vice Chairs.
Christie initially led the transition.
“Together this outstanding group of advisors, led by Vice President-elect Mike Pence, will build on the initial work done under the leadership of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to help prepare a transformative government ready to lead from day one,” Trump said.
“The mission of our team will be clear: put together the most highly qualified group of successful leaders who will be able to implement our change agenda in Washington. Together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding this nation - specifically jobs, security and opportunity. This team is going to get to work immediately to make America great again.”
Sessions’ chief of staff, Rick Dearborn, will serve as the transition’s executive director.
“Donald has been my friend for 28 years, all my work on behalf of him is done out of great loyalty and friendship to him.” Giuliani said. I can see already, how he is going to be a great president. And I’m glad I can play a small role.”
Trump spent Friday beginning the laborious process of picking people to serve in his administration.
Trump was joined at Trump Tower in New York by a flurry of campaign aides including CEO Steve Bannon; deputy campaign manager David Bossie, senior communications adviser Jason Miller; senior adviser Stephen Miller, spokeswoman Hope Hicks and digital director Brad Parscale.
Also seen: daughter Ivanka Trump; son Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Giuliani, Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, and Anthony Scaramucci, a businessman who is co-managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital.
“Busy day planned in New York,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “Will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government.”
Trump spent Thursday in Washington meeting with President Barack Obama and Republicans leaders on Capitol Hill.
Trump Tower is ringed by Jersey barriers and concrete blocks marked with “NYPD.” 56th Street has been closed with checkpoints on each end.
Still, a stream of Trump supporters have visited the lobby of Trump Tower Friday. Many of them of them are wearing Trump campaign gear or carrying American flags. Several “Hillary for Prison” t-shirts have also been spotted.
