Sights, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

Hillary Clinton supporters comforted each other at her New York City election night event on Tuesday as the results of a historic election came in. Hillary for American campaign director John Podesta tried to provide a bit of hope, ensuring the crowds that Clinton was not done. It was a long-fought election after she declared her candidacy in April 2015, and eventually became the first woman to lead a major party ticket.
With Donald Trump just a few electoral votes shy of a victory, Hillary for America campaign director John Podesta told supporters that Clinton would not come out to speak on Tuesday night at the campaign’s New York City election night event.

