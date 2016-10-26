Trump making same wrong claim about polls that led people to believe Romney would win

4:50 Clinton and Trump make jokes at the expense of themselves and each other at Al Smith Dinner Pause

0:29 Paul Ryan stumps for Carlos Curbelo in Miami

1:47 Watch Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

2:06 U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo talks about the presidential election

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

2:01 Homecoming for Vincent Trocheck as Panthers head to Pittsburgh

3:04 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about expectations, minutes on eve of season opener

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay