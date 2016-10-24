South Florida is a focus of Obama human-trafficking initiative

Secretary of State John Kerry hosted a White House meeting Monday of a high-level task force set up by President Barack Obama in 2012 to combat forced labor and prostitution.
Federal law enforcement agencies have initiated more than 6,000 human-trafficking cases and secured at least 4,000 convictions since Obama took office in January 2009.
“While more work is required to tackle the root causes and consequences of human trafficking, the United States continues to be a leader in the global movement to end modern slavery,” the White House said in a statement.
Part of the Obama initiative is focused on Miami and New York, two national trafficking hubs.
The U.S. Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Justice are collaborating to provide job and training services in those cities for victims of human trafficking.
More than 1,200 instances of human trafficking were reported in the Sunshine State through the Florida Abuse Line in fiscal year 2014-15.
Miami and New York City are two national hubs of organized rings importing young women for forced prostitution
South Florida is the third-most-active region for sex trafficking in the country, with minors often the victims, according to the Justice Department.
Before it was canceled because of Hurricane Matthew, Attorney General Pam Bondi had scheduled the Florida Human Trafficking Summit for Oct. 10 in Orlando.
Five hundred law-enforcement officers, service providers, health care professionals, educators, legislators and community leaders had signed up to attend, along with trafficking victims.
Obama’s task force gave a presidential anti-trafficking award to Students Opposing Slavery, a network of high school and college students who raise awareness about trafficking among youth. The University of Central Florida in Orlando has one of the most active chapters of the group.
“Leaders in our state are committed to making Florida a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking,” Bondi said.
In a recent case, the drug-overdose death of a 14-year-old girl in Orlando led police to break open a human-trafficking ring based there.
4,000 The number of federal human-trafficking convictions since 2009
Jose Ignacio Santiago-Sotomayor, 22, and Avorice Jeno Holman, 19, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, human trafficking of a child and procuring a minor for prostitution. Police said they and other members of the ring drugged girls in order to have sex with them.
Earlier this year, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared January the Human Trafficking Awareness Month and signed four bills into law that stiffened penalties for human traffickers, established protections for past victims and promoted efforts to help people recognize warning signs.
“It is unfathomable that this evil occurs in our state, but by expanding services and passing important legislation this year, we are helping to save and heal the lives of our state’s most vulnerable,” Scott said.
In July, police busted a human-trafficking ring in Seminole County with more than 20 victims, arresting Christian Pena Fernandez and Rachel Gonzalez.
Detectives said Pena Fernandez ran a sophisticated organization in which he recruited and harbored women to provide sex. He ran ads seeking women on backpage.com, they said.
The couple used motels and hotels across Central Florida in their operation, detectives said.
