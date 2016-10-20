Presidential motorcade escorted down Biscayne Boulevard

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan campaigns for U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo at Caribbean Elementary in southwest Miami-Dade on Oct. 19, 2016. Curbello and Ryan appeared with Miami-Dade superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and school board member Lubby Navarro.
President Obama says Donald Trump needs to stop whining about a rigged election, and Trump continues his #DraintheSwamp pledge, announcing he will push for term limits on all members of Congress. Meanwhile, Mike Pence visits the firebombed GOP office in Hillsborough, N.C. and calls it an "act of political terrorism."
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy answers questions about an old Facebook photo of him that shows him appearing to grab the breast of a former girlfriend. Republican incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio referenced the photo as a way to attack Murphy during the candidates' first debate on Oct. 17.
When reporters enter campaign rallies for Donald J. Trump, it is increasingly common for his supporters to boo and yell. The Times media critic Jim Rutenberg examines the relationship between the news media and the Republican presidential nominee.
Melania Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.
The Orange County Republican Party headquarters was firebombed overnight Saturday and graffiti was spray-painted nearby in an attack that the GOP called “political terrorism.” NC GOP leader Dallas Woodhouse says a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the Hillsborough offices.