Politics

October 9, 2016 11:21 AM

Trump declares war on GOP ‘hypocrites’

By Steve Thomma

sthomma@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump lashed out Sunday at fellow Republicans who are turning on him, either by urging him to step down as their nominee for president or by dropping their support for him.

“So many self-righteous hypocrites,” he said in a tweet Sunday morning. “Watch their poll numbers - and elections - go down!”

Many Republicans have publicly turned on him since the release Friday of a tape of him making very lewd remarks about women.

Here is a list of who has turned on him:

Urging him to resign from the GOP ticket

Gov. Dennis Daugaard of South Dakota

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado

Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona

Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska

Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama

Rep. Mike Coffman of Colorado

Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia

Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois

Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania

Rep. Joe Heck of Nevada

Rep. Kay Granger of Texas

Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri

Colorado Senate nominee Darryl Glenn

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina

Former Republican presidential candidate George Pataki

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman

Nevada Rep. Cresent Hardy

Conservative talk radio show host Hugh Hewitt

Dropping support

Gov. Robert Bentley of Alabama

Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah

Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire

Sen. John McCain of Arizona

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah

Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama

Rep. Tom Rooney of Florida

Lesley Clark, William Douglas, Maria Recio, Anna Douglas, Tony Pugh and Lindsay Wise contributed

Steve Thomma: 202-383-6042, @stevethomma

Related content

Politics

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos