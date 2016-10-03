NRA uses armed robbery of Kim Kardashian to make a point about gun control laws

The Kardashian family tends to make headlines for doing everyday tasks, so you can bet the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian was a huge focus of social media Monday morning.
But one organization you might not expect to weigh in on celebrity news added its voice to the fray: the National Rifle Association.
Wait, criminals held @KimKardashian at gunpoint in Paris? How is that possible? Does anyone know if they passed a background check first?— NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016
It's shocking that these criminals did not subject themselves to Paris' strict #guncontrol laws before committing this awful crime.— NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016
Stronger gun laws… like the ones they have in Paris? #askingforafriend https://t.co/xHUhViDtpN— NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016
At 2:30 a.m. Paris time, Kardashian was reportedly in her apartment when five armed men dressed as policemen forced a concierge to provide a key to her room. Two men allegedly entered her apartment, tied her up and locked her in the bathroom. They stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry, according to French police.
A rep for Kardashian said in a statement that “she is badly shaken but physically unharmed.” The robbers have not been apprehended.
The NRA’s tweets are far from the first time gun advocates — or, for that matter, gun-regulation advocates — have used a highly publicized crime to make a political point. It isn’t even the first time they’ve used a tragedy that happend in France, where citizens have no guaranteed right to bear arms and those who do own guns need a hunting or sporting license and repeated psychological evaluations.
Donald Trump, who was not yet running for president, tweeted criticism after the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack in January 2015.
Isn’t it interesting that the tragedy in Paris took place in one of the toughest gun control countries in the world?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2015
The NRA was quick to note after the series of tweets that it was not trying to mock Kardashian. Many took to Twitter with jokes immediately after the attack, before others pointed out in addition to being a celebrity, Kardashian was a mother, wife, daughter and person and didn’t deserve to be violently robbed.
Wrong. #NRA expresses concern, as well as confusion that criminals in Paris were armed in the first place. https://t.co/PUGu2f8qD7— NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016
Kardashian herself has called for stricter gun regulations.
He purchased the gun & ammo ONLINE! How is it so easy to purchase guns online!!! Does this not sicken you? No background checks needed!!!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 13, 2015
