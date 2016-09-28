Here’s why the White House waited 14 months to nominate ambassador to Cuba

One of the White House’s key architects of its Cuba policy said the Obama administration had waited 14 months to nominate an ambassador to Cuba because it knew how easy it would be for a U.S. senator like Marco Rubio to block the nomination and it didn’t want such a fight to distract from other priorities.
“We knew we had to get a bunch of things done first that were priorities, like negotiating the establishment of diplomatic relations, the state sponsor of terrorism issue, some of the initial bilateral cooperation, the president’s trip,” said U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes.
On Tuesday, the White House nominated Jeffrey DeLaurentis as the “first U.S. ambassador to Cuba in more than 50 years.” He has been the chief of the U.S. Embassy in Havana since it reopened last year.
It’s also, frankly, the area where Congress has the capacity to be a roadblock. It’s not as simple as getting a majority vote. U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes
Rhodes said everyone recognized how good a job DeLaurentis had done, but he noted how Congress can easily block an ambassador’s nomination. Rubio, a Florida Republican, did so earlier this year when he held up the nomination of Roberta Jacobsen as the new ambassador in Mexico City for months. Rubio relented this past spring only after the Obama administration agreed to extend sanctions against key Venezuelan officials for three years.
The White House is well aware of Rubio’s vows to block any nomination of an ambassador, but Rhodes said it was important to send a message about U.S.-Cuban relations. Rhodes said DeLaurentis also had great support among a bipartisan group of Congress, the administration, the business community and the Cuban-American community.
“They’ll put up a fight and we’ll see if we can get him a vote,” Rhodes said. “Hopefully we can. If not, we wanted to set the precedent that governments nominate ambassadors to Cuba. And it’ll be evident over time that it’s self-defeating to just deny us the resource of an ambassador.”
Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.
Comments