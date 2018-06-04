Volcano eruption in Guatemala kills 25

Volcán de Fuego spewed rock, hot gas and ash on Sunday, affecting nearly two million residents.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
Haiti

Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.

Guantánamo

Guantánamo Cemetery

The U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, has a cemetery. It looks like a scrubby version of Arlington National Cemetery -- with some exceptions.

Cuba

Rescue workers on the scene of the plane crash in Havana

Rescue teams work at the scene of the crash of the Cubana de Aviación plane that crashed after taking off from the José Martí airport in Havana on Friday, May 18, 2018. The plane was carrying 113 people, 104 passengers and nine crew members.

Cuba

Victims Rushed From Scene of Havana Plane Crash

A Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 passengers crashed next to José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on May 18. This video shows a victim being rushed into an ambulance, with fire vehicles also at the scene.