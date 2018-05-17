Doing business in Iran is risky. Exhibit A: The carmaker Peugeot

For foreign companies, investing in Iran can be unpredictable. To understand the ups and downs of doing business in Iran, look no further than Peugeot. The French carmaker has had to maneuver sanctions and politics over the past three decades.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
Woman defecates on the floor of Canadian restaurant

World

Woman defecates on the floor of Canadian restaurant

A Canadian woman captured the Internet Wednesday with a hideous deed. Apparently livid that she could not use the restroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant, she decided to take manners into her own hands and go to the bathroom on the floor.

NASA's Mars Helicopter technology demonstration

World

NASA's Mars Helicopter technology demonstration

The Mars Helicopter is a technology demonstration that will travel to the Red Planet with the Mars 2020 rover. It will attempt controlled flight in Mars' thin atmosphere, which may enable more ambitious missions in the future.

Did asteroids bring water to Earth?

World

Did asteroids bring water to Earth?

Lab experiments to recreate what happens when asteroids hit the Earth show how these rocky objects could have transferred water to terrestrial rock in the intense heat of impact.

On the ground in Gaza’s protest camps

World

On the ground in Gaza’s protest camps

Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in mass protests, demanding an end to the 11-year blockade of the territory and a return to lands in what is now Israel. The New York Times’ Jerusalem bureau chief reports from the region.