Doing business in Iran is risky. Exhibit A: The carmaker Peugeot
For foreign companies, investing in Iran can be unpredictable. To understand the ups and downs of doing business in Iran, look no further than Peugeot. The French carmaker has had to maneuver sanctions and politics over the past three decades.
A Canadian woman captured the Internet Wednesday with a hideous deed. Apparently livid that she could not use the restroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant, she decided to take manners into her own hands and go to the bathroom on the floor.
The Mars Helicopter is a technology demonstration that will travel to the Red Planet with the Mars 2020 rover. It will attempt controlled flight in Mars' thin atmosphere, which may enable more ambitious missions in the future.
While a ceremony to mark the relocation of the United States Embassy took place in Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians protested. In Gaza, at least 50 people were killed by Israeli forces as demonstrators tried to cross the border fence.
Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in mass protests, demanding an end to the 11-year blockade of the territory and a return to lands in what is now Israel. The New York Times’ Jerusalem bureau chief reports from the region.
Skeletal remains. Bomb remnants. An empty vault that used to hold money. This is what’s left of Marawi after it was seized by pro-ISIS fighters nearly a year ago. This video takes you inside the Philippine city as families began returning home.
A group of small business owners will gather to protest what they claim to be displacement by a developer who recently bought two shopping centers in Little Haiti and wants to develop condominiums there.
Thousands of protesters marched on Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, on April 23, 2018 to call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega over a violent crackdown on protests against plans to overhaul the country’s welfare system.