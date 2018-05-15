NASA's Mars Helicopter technology demonstration

The Mars Helicopter is a technology demonstration that will travel to the Red Planet with the Mars 2020 rover. It will attempt controlled flight in Mars' thin atmosphere, which may enable more ambitious missions in the future.
Lab experiments to recreate what happens when asteroids hit the Earth show how these rocky objects could have transferred water to terrestrial rock in the intense heat of impact.

Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in mass protests, demanding an end to the 11-year blockade of the territory and a return to lands in what is now Israel. The New York Times’ Jerusalem bureau chief reports from the region.

Dust storms, scorching temperatures and lengthy delivery times have put the Pentagon’s new drone base in the Sahara in Niger more than a year behind schedule and $22 million over its original budget. Here is what images from space revealed.