Militias are burning villages in Congo. We tracked the toll. 237

Scene from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned 191

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick 146

A high-rise hotel in Panama says no to Trump name 61

Runner brutally kicks dog after crossing marathon finish line 16

US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 90

Sex offender escapes prison by scaling wall like Spiderman 37

How China’s media sold Xi Jinping’s power grab 147

Havana Skate Days 110

Guantánamo commander on help from the Cuban military extinguishing base wildfires 74

Russian police pull over female drivers to give them flowers ahead of International Women's Day

Russia’s traffic police held a bizarre stunt on March 7 that saw them pull over female motorists to give them flowers and play a series of games ahead of International Women’s Day. On its website, the Russian Traffic Patrol said female motorists were perplexed when they were pulled over, before police presented them with flowers and certificates and asked them to take part in games, which included throwing an object as far as they could. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8.
Russian Traffic Patrol via Storyful
World

Ambulances and emergency vehicles have rushed to central Salisbury in England amid jitters following the collapse of a former Russian spy and his daughter there. An eyewitness says emergency services escorted two women Wednesday afternoon from a building near a restaurant that had been cordoned off by police searching for clues as to what prompted Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia to fall ill on Sunday.

National Politics

President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

World

On Friday, 26 January 2018, Gintautas Urbonas, 52, escaped from HM Prison Peterborough located in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, by scaling a prison wall. He was serving a 12-year sentence for the attempted rape of a child and child abduction. The video shows the prisoner climb a gated door before leaping onto a light, over razor wire onto a satellite dish with pigeon spikes on it, and then onto the roof of the prison. Urbonas used gardening gloves and a rope made of face towels to scale the wall. He was recaptured in Peterborough two days later and on Feb. 27 he was ordered back to prison to continue his 12-year sentence – with an additional 16 months added for the escape referred to in a police statement as "like Spiderman".

Cuba

Havana Skate Days follows Yojany Pérez, a talented skateboarder trying to grow extreme sports in Havana, as he struggle to carve a space for himself in a changing Cuba.

World

Mussa, a baby chimpanzee recently saved from poachers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, enjoyed a plane ride to his new home. During the flight, Mussa spent some grooming time with his new friend and even “helped” adjust the plane’s throttle. He was rescued by Lwiro Primates, along with the help of Virunga National Park.