Militias are burning villages in Congo. We tracked the toll.

On Friday, 26 January 2018, Gintautas Urbonas, 52, escaped from HM Prison Peterborough located in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, by scaling a prison wall. He was serving a 12-year sentence for the attempted rape of a child and child abduction. The video shows the prisoner climb a gated door before leaping onto a light, over razor wire onto a satellite dish with pigeon spikes on it, and then onto the roof of the prison. Urbonas used gardening gloves and a rope made of face towels to scale the wall. He was recaptured in Peterborough two days later and on Feb. 27 he was ordered back to prison to continue his 12-year sentence – with an additional 16 months added for the escape referred to in a police statement as "like Spiderman".