Another dismembered body found in planters used by landscaper, former mall Santa, Toronto cops say

Det. Hank Idsinga, lead investigator in the case against Bruce McArthur, stands with a photo of an unidentified man, left, during a news conference at Toronto Police headquarters on Monday, March 5, 2018. Police are looking at unsolved missing person cases to determine if there are connections to McArthur, charged with multiple first-degree murders, and are running down tips that have come in from around the world. Chris Young AP